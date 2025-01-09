Thanks for all the well wishes for the California wild fires - I am far north of there and safe! Things aren’t looking so good for DEI infestations though.

Tonight we are LIVE for Arkhaven Nights with Vox Day at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST make sure to come say hello:

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!