Matt Ryan, who voiced Edward Kenway in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag recently hinted that a potential remake is in the works at Ubisoft.

During a convention appearance a fan questioned if Ryan asked a fan, “Have you beaten the game?” The fan replied, “I have. A while ago. It’s been a minute.”

To that Ryan said, “Well, you might have to beat it again.”

The fan responded, “This is true. I’ve got to run through all of them again.”

Ryan replied, “Especially this one. There’s a reason I say that, but I can’t say anything.”

READ: Square Enix Promises To Deliver New Turn-Based RPGs In The Future

Back in June 2024, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot promised that the company was developing a number of Assassin’s Creed remakes.

He said, “Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

In October 2024, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reported that he was sent “details and documentation” on Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake, which the company was referring to as Obsidian.

Henderson also shared that he was sent gameplay of the remake that was done in Ubisoft’s Anvil Engine that showed Kenway sailing a ship.

Rumors of Ubisoft working on an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake go back to July 2023 when Insider Gaming claimed it could “independently verify [was] in development.”

What do you make of Ryan’s comments? Are you interested in an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake?

NEXT: 'The Great Rebellion' Developer Announces Spiritual Successor 'Hyper Rebellion: Blood & Circuits'