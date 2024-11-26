Aspyr responded to negative player feedback regarding a manly female statue for the upcoming Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered by making the statue more feminine and like the original.

Towards the end of September, during a PlayStation State of Play, the Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered was announced and players immediately noticed that the game had significantly altered the design for a female statue to make the statue look more manly.

The creator and manager of the Sweet Baby Inc. detected Steam curator list KabrutusRambo noted on X, “Below is a comparison between the classic Legacy Of Kain and the upcoming remaster (right side). Looks like that even statues are not safe from the femininity hatred now. Remasters of old games are one of the few things about the western gaming industry that still gets me excited, but ngl man this may change in the future if they keep doing things like this.”

YouTuber Smash JT also shared, “Legacy of Kain Remaster changes feminine statue into... a dude? What is the developers obsession with making every girl look like a man? Even statues now? WTF??”

TheNintendoGoof also wrote, “sigh...I can't believe this is real...they ...made the statue ugly...in the Legacy Of Kain remasters...I mean, someone needs to explain why this was even necessary?”

In a subsequent post the user added, “they literally went out of their way to broaden the shoulders and slim down the hips.”

In a video uploaded to Game Director Raina Audron’s YouTube channel her co-host Bazielim revealed the statue had been reworked following the fan backlash.

He said that a recent lore video revealed the new design, “If you’re paying attention there was indeed at the end of there some remaster footage there. Caught people by surprise at the end that weren’t expecting it. But let’s just say one of the things to notice there at the end is the statue that has caused so many complaints amongst certain compartments of the fandom that has been reworked.”

Bazielim added, “As you get with trailers with these days it was a work in progress and things were continued to be worked on. So worth having a look there.”

Here’s a look at the new redesign of the statue for the Remastered edition:

The change clearly makes the character look more feminine and was appreciated by the community with YouTuber Melonie Mac reacting on X, “Looks like Saber fixed the statue in the Soul Reaver remaster to look more female like she is supposed to look. The project is in good hands.”

The game arrives on Steam on December 10, 2024.

What do you make of Aspyr responding to the fan backlash and redesigning the statue? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

