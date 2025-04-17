Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
Apr 17, 2025

I mean... I agree with his sentiment. But I don't agree video game shooters shouldn't have female characters in them, I don't think that's really wrong in and of itself. I know a number of guys who would (and have) picked female avatars in their games even male dominated, simply because "I want something hot to look at rather than some bulky dude to stare at the whole game". Don't get me wrong, I understand the nature of what is being said. But I wouldn't say that women shouldn't be excluded from combat games. Do I think they should be attractive? Yes. Do I think they should be ugly? No. Do I think they should be depicted as 100% able to do what men do? Not really, no, with the only example of bare acceptance towards that being super soldier instances like Halo Spartans, and even then, there would still be the dichotomy between male and female Spartans. I do believe there would be genuine women who do wish to fight for their country, for the right reasons, and for a God-Fearing World, few though those women definitely are in this day and age. If anything, I'd say the portrayal has to be done properly if at all.

Reply
Share
Aistis's avatar
Aistis
Apr 18, 2025

Of course women characters should be somewhat attractive. It is the very reason to be attractive to attract more players. If you make Ugly women who on earth would want to cosplay them?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture