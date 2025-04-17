Twitch Streamer Asmongold shared his thoughts on Bungie’s upcoming Marathon game and specifically the game’s character designs by claiming that it needs “to make sure all of the female character in the game are f***able.”

During a recent stream, Asmongold commented on the game’s character designs saying, “I think pretty much every single circumstance, it’s always a bad idea to make characters that are not conventionally attractive.”

He then specifically talked about Marathon, “Again, this is a shooter game, and shooter games are going to be primarily played by men. So if you are making a shooter game that’s primarily made for men then you should make sure all the female characters in the game are f***able.”

“And I know this might sound crazy to say, but I am just going to say it: That’s what you should do. Because that’s what people want to do. That’s what girls will cosplay. Girls don’t want to cosplay ugly, weird-looking androgynous characters,” he continued. “And all of that. Think about how much advertising Marvel Rivals gets because of how many girls try to cosplay the characters.”

While Asmongold is correct in his assertion that most games should want aesthetically pleasing characters for players to play and that the ones in Marathon are not, he still falls into the liberal trap of wanting female characters in shooter games to begin with and that players would be interested in having female characters in their shooter games.

The most popular shooters never had female characters until activists started infiltrating the industry pushing them due to feminism. For example, Fariha Bhatti at PC Games N whined about the lack of female characters in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Counter-Strike 2 back in 2023, but while she was whining about the lack of female characters she noted that the game had no female characters until 2019 when it introduced Agent Ava. The game released in 2012.

Similarly, Halo never had playable female characters until Halo 3 when it introduced Miranda Keyes in 2007. The original Halo: Combat Evolved released in 2001.

Call of Duty did not introduce a female playable character until 2013 with Call of Duty: Ghosts. The first Call of Duty game was released in 2003.

Not only did these popular shooter franchises not have female characters when they were first released, but there is plenty of data that shows that players even when given the choice between male and female characters will overwhelmingly choose male characters.

Back in 2018, Ubisoft revealed that two thirds of its Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players we choosing Alexios compared to just a third choosing Kassandra.

Similarly in 2013, BioWare revealed that Mass Effect 3 players chose to play as a male Commander Shepard 82% of the time.

Back in 2020, Larian Studios also revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 players “basically made the default Vault Dweller” despite the game having numerous character customization options.

In a hotfix update the company shared, “Before the fixes, let’s share something you’ve created yourselves (this is your own fault) through your choices in character creation. We took the most popular choices in character creation, and recreated this. We thought our analytics system wasn’t working! We checked. It is.”

On top of all of this, women do not belong in shooter games simply because we should not be normalizing women in front-line combat roles.

Roderick Hurst also argues at Those Catholic Men, “If the concept of vocation is measured by being in ‘union with God’ and following His will, then combat – the purpose of which is the intentional destruction of life – is entirely contrary to the life-giving qualities inherent in the ‘feminine genius.’”

“War is brutal,” he adds. “The front lines of combat are a disgusting, abhorrent, crude, and destructive place. This may sound very old fashioned or even chauvinistic to a non-Catholic, but it’s not. It’s chivalrous because the simple fact is that combat is no place for women.”

What do you make of Asmongold’s comments?

