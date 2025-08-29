Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 29

Asmongold has no moral compass to anchor right and wrong. He's a compromiser who waffles, expresses a wavering opinion, and rakes in viewers.

He needs Jesus.

People need to back away from "influencers" like this and detach from being fed directionless and bland positions that do nothing except allow evil to advance. Society does not profit from anything Asmongold says - but he profits.

Folks: put your money where your morals are.

Reply
Share
1 reply
SK's avatar
SK
Aug 29

He's a mixed bag. No Atheist like him can be trusted for wisdom, but he does call it as he sees it which is more honest than most. Sometimes he makes good points that others shy away from, and though I think all transhumanism is demonic, there is an argument that everyone with any mental illness is being professionally "cured" of everything that ails their mind by the trans "free pass."

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture