Asmongold has been at the forefront of many video game controversies lately, taking it to the woke in gaming more often than not. He streams to YouTube and Twitch and shoots from the hip with a lot of commentary on topics gamers generally love. When asked about Israel/Palestine, his comments were too much for Twitch, which banned his side account this weekend.

Twitch is one of the most censorious platforms and by the same token, one of the worst at allowing e-thots to run rampant with hot tub streams bordering on pornography. Still, if you say something controversial around politics that’s generally right-leaning, that’s a bridge too far for the platform.

As the left has taken Palestine as their pet cause in recent days, saying anything critical about the Muslim extremist run country is a great way to get mass-reported by woke activists. Asmongold ran afoul of Twitch when commenting on the topic, saying, “If you want to consider a genocide as a systematic killing of a group of people they have genocide built into Sharia law right now so no I’m not going to cry a fucking river when people who have genocide that’s baked into their laws are getting genocided. I don’t give a fuck. They’re terrible people. It’s not even a question. It’s crazy people don’t see it that way. They’d be doing the same thing.”

Most Americans likely feel the same way about Israel and Palestine, mostly not wanting to get involved as both countries seem intent on genociding the other, but for Twitch, not accepting the leftist line that Palestine is the most peaceful wonderful country in the world while spitballing live on a topic is something that is ban worthy.

Sadly, Asmongold took to X to apologize, “ Looking back on it, I was way too much of an asshole about the Palestine thing. My bad. Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive You guys deserve more than me saying stupid shit like that, I'll do better.”

When called on it, he doubled down, “I don't mind apologizing if it's something I think I'm actually wrong about Given the amount of times I've gotten hate for things and never apologized should be proof enough of that.”

Regardless of whether his comments were in good taste, it’s more than ridiculous for Twitch to ban him over the subject. Platforms need to do better in allowing creators freedom of expression, otherwise they become worthless, distilled corporate entities.

What do you think of Twitch banning Asmongold and his apologizing? Leave a comment and let us know.

Support Fandom Pulse. Kickstarter banned us with no reason given as we launched our new space marine graphic novel. We are truly too dangerous for publishing. Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic!