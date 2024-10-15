Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Oct 15, 2024

Not interested in the Mid-East. It has nothing to do with us, honestly if the US government wasn't totally braindead they'd have poured billions onto Canada to develop the Canadian Northwest Passage, helped us clinch it as internal waters and just totally sidelined the Suez Canal so that we'd control trade together and this way interactions with the Mid-East could be minimalized.

Let that region tear itself apart, why should we support it or have any interactions with it? Am so tired of that region mucking up the world economy and politics.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Resonant Media Arts's avatar
Resonant Media Arts
Oct 15, 2024Edited

You will bend the knee to whomever owns thee.

This is also a great example of why Section 230 must be ended. As a publisher, all content creators would know going in that they are in a relationship with a person who has the right to censor you, participate in content creation and control your marketing and promotion by algorithm. But then to claim they are not legally liable for the content they do allow thanks to S230 like the phone company is not to blame for those who use their equipment to say things they disagree with is a double standard that can no longer be tolerated. Either fish or fowl be. Not both or neither. Choose common carrier OR publisher. One has no control, no say and no liability. The other has control but is legally liable for all they censor or publish.

Honestly, this stinks of infringement of trade. And before someone goes on the whole "It's there platform, they have a right to say or censor whatever they want." You're right. Just like a publisher, and should be sued accordingly. If they want immunity, they can censor or promote nothing. It goes out raw and is the consumer's responsibility to block things they find in appropriate.

Sad to see his livelihood threatened like this, but ummm... support the removal of Section 230 if you want to see it go away.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture