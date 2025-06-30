Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 30, 2025

Both companies fail for the same DEI reasons.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 30, 2025

Anything Gunn is a solid Avoid.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture