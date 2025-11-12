Actress and singer Ariana Grande, who plays Galinda in Wicked: For Good claimed that “Oz has always been queer.”

During a red carpet appearance, Grande was asked, “Do you have a message for the queer fans who are watching this?”

Grande responded, “We love you. We love you. We love you. And Oz has always been a queer place, a safe place for queer people, for every different color of the rainbow, for everybody. Read the L. Frank Baum books. It’s the truth. You’re safe with us. We love you so much. The gayer the better.”

Grande’s comments are no surprise. Back in January, Grande shared propaganda from Advocates for Trans Equality to her Instagram followers. The propaganda read, “Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare, and dignity, and we’re bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next. No matter what comes, we will protect each other.”

Additionally, she shared a graphic from A Bity Fruity podcast host Matt Bernstein. It read, “Trump in inaugural address: ‘There are only two genders: male and female.’ okay, sure, whatever you say. but let’s be very clear: queer and trans people were here before donald trump and will continue to be here after he’s dead. whether or not you want us to exist is secondary to the simple fact that we do. the sun does not care if you sign an executive order telling it to stop rising each morning. it just continues to rise.”

