Ever since Warhammer 40K went woke with the female custodes, wargamers have been searching for a place to find a haven for their gaming that wouldn’t be overrun by politics like Games Workshop. They thought they found such a place with Trench Crusade, a new fantasy wargame coming to Kickstarter in 2024. However, the company has now made it clear that traditional catholic gamers and anti-woke players are not welcome.

The company’s website describes the game as “Trench Crusade is a skirmish-scale tabletop miniatures game that will plunge players deep into a horrifying alternate timeline. During the Crusades, a heretical band of Templars dared defy the Almighty and, casting aside their sacred vows, unleashed the forces of Hell upon the Earth. Over 800 years later, in the Year of Our Lord 1914, this brutal, merciless war between the forces of Heaven and Hell rages on. This is not just a fight for survival, but a cataclysmic struggle that will decide the very fate of humanity's soul.”

This sounds like the perfect place for Christians and anti-woke gamers to land, especially if they love Warhammer 40K, having themes of fantasy, devotion to Crusade, heretics, and fighting against evil forces.

The controversy started because a wargaming magazine, 28mag, had its Discord linked on the company website. Games Workshop and Warhammer 40k refugees came to this Discord seeking a safe place to play without obnoxious identity politics getting in the way. However, the Discord moderators started banning them.

Trench Crusade’s official X account posted defending this action, “The 28 crew are our friends, and if they decided to ban someone, we trust them implicitly and respect their decision.”

This created an uproar among players, who see this game now attacking gamers even before the game came out.

A Reddit post screenshot surfaced, which appears to be from someone affiliated with Trench Crusade, then said, “Trench Crusade is not your Trad Cath political haven.”

Why they explicitly attacked Catholics and told players they’re not welcome based on their religion seems to be their want to push into identity politics. The post continues saying,

“It looks like we’ve had an influx of folks who thinks Trench Crusade is anti-woke and promotes tradcaths values. Here’s some facts for you:

28mag is punk and queer and always will be. Go read any of their magazine’s editions, especially in the women’s edition which includes (INCREDIBLE), trans artists.

The writers and artists of Trench Crusade are not outwardly right wing. They range from moderate to progressive.

The lore does not pitch the forces of God outwardly doing “the right thing.” Look at the metachrists. The lore screams as a critique. It’s grimdark. Just like how 40k isn’t an approval of authoritarianism.

You won’t find support from any aspect of this game if you’re scared of the “gay agenda.” Go somewhere else.”

The post appears to have been deleted from the subreddit.

With the signal to the left that this game is fully on board with them and telling fans to “go somewhere else,” it created even more of an uproar on the internet, with hundreds of X threads lambasting the game developers.

Since then, the company seems to have known they’ve done wrong, as the 28mag discord then got completely nuked.

Fandom Pulse contacted Trench Crusade to see if they had a comment on the situation, but they have not replied as of this writing.

What do you think of Trench Crusade? Did they just lose a potential Warhammer 40K fleeing player base? Leave a comment and let us know.

