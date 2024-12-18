Hayes Madsen, who previously claimed he “can’t stand white people” attempted to run damage control for BioWare and Dragon Age: The Veilguard by claiming the game is the target of “a hate campaign.”

In an article centered on an interview with the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Game Director who is man pretending to be a woman and using the name Corinne Busche published by woke publication Inverse, Madsen claimed the game is the target of “a hate campaign that’s put Veilguard at the center of a kind of culture war on social media, along with plenty of hateful comments toward developers and review bombing on sites like Metacritic.”

Not only did he claim Dragon Age: The Veilguard was the victim of this hate campaign, but he claimed it was also targeting other games.

He wrote, “For most of this year, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been the constant target of a hate campaign, with Ubisoft’s art director recently condemning the backlash and harassment the studio and team has faced. The creator of the indie game Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Abubakar Salim, has also been vocal about the “fever pitch” of racism the game and its team have received.”

Ironically, Dragon Age: The Veilguard was the true peddler of hate as it pushed a deranged and evil gender ideology that has been described by Pope Francis as “the worst danger” of our time. Players recognized this and rejected it.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched at the end of October and hit an all-time peak concurrent player count of just 89,418 on November 3rd. In the last 24-hours the peak concurrent player count only hit 9,437. That’s a decline of 89.4%.

Unsurprisingly, Hayes has a history of making it clear he dislikes white people.

In May 2020, in response to one individual decrying the Black Lives Matter riots he wrote, “Boy I can’t stand white people.”

In June 2020, he reacted to PlayStation postponing a PlayStation 5 event writing, “Cue all the mad white people. Like c’mon, this isn’t important right now. And I’m saying that as someone who’s entire career is steeped in video games.”

In April 2019, he posted, “As much as I love Devil May Cry, I certainly don't need another game with a snarky white guy. Trisha and a Lady are great character that deserve far more than they've been given.”

He also derided streamer Ninja in 2021 writing, “It’s not my job to recognize my white privilege on my massive platform, is just about the most white privileged thing I’ve ever heard.”

He also belittled his own family for not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

He wrote in 2020, “It’s disheartening than not seeing any of your white family members speak out about racial injustice. They talk about rioting and property damage but won’t talk about systemic racism and police violence, not one word. It’s up to us to hold our family to account #BlackLivesMatter.”

In May of this year, he wrote, “Forced diversity is such a straw man argument. Goalposts shift, and people find every excuse to say we’re doing diversity wrong. More diverse experiences, characters, and stories only enrich this industry and all of us. Games should reflect the real world and who plays them.”

He added, “The idea that anything is being taken away is still so absurd to me. The majority of video games out there still feature predominately white heroes, predominately straight characters. Those experiences aren’t being erased, and those demographics have been served for decades.”

What do you make of Hayes’ attempt at running damage control for Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

