In June, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke hit fans with a punch to the throat by pushing hateful political rhetoric in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter when they asked him, “This season of The Boys features a presidential race being undermined by fascist forces. Coincidence or good timing?”

Eric Kripke answered going mask-off with how evil the Hollywood agenda is when it comes to Prime Video’s adaptation of Garth Ennis’s comic, “We were already heading there anyway, but we’re talking about an election and a president and when the votes are counted in Congress. It’s odd to call it good luck, but sometimes we feel like we’re Satan’s writers room.”

Kripke and the rest of Satan’s writing room passed off Season 4 of "The Boys" as an allegory for the supposed dangers posed by a Trump presidency, yet another push to try to program audiences to hate the president through fiction. Homelander, the show's antagonist, is supposed to embody traits attributed to Donald Trump by deranged progressives: a volatile, egocentric leader with a propensity for authoritarianism and a disregard for democratic norms. Homelander's actions throughout the season highlight the peril of having Trump as a leader who prioritizes personal power over the rule of law. Don’t ask Kripke which administration is waging law-fare on a presidential candidate.

In a final push to stoke hate against President Trump and his supporters, "The Boys" Season 4 finale makes several references to the January 6 Capitol riot, not least of which is Homelander's rally, which evokes the fervor and chaos supposedly like on January 6. Homelander incites his followers with populist rhetoric, leading to violence and insurrection. And then there is his orchestrated assassination attempt on President-Elect Robert Singer.

The season finale was titled “Assassination Run," in a clear reference to Trump and the events of January 6, described as, “Calling all patriots! We will not allow this stolen election to be certified tomorrow! We must stop Bob Singer's woke anti-Supe agenda! PREPARE FOR WAR! #WhereWeGoOneWeGoVought”

In light of the recent assassination attempt against former President Trump, the producers, and distributors have realized that their incendiary rhetoric against Trump in the form of “The Boys” may have gone too far and are seeking to distance themselves from any further violence directed at Trump. The Boys season 4 final episode is now simply titled Season Four Finale.

They’ve also slapped a “political violence warning” on the show, which reads: "Viewer discretion advised – This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional. Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

It appears the producers of The Boys know they created content that is hateful, violent, and encouraging political violence despite their lip service otherwise.

Article By Jack Dunn.