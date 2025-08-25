The Anti-Defamation League is being rightfully lampooned as “anti-Christ” as numerous people discover that it has described the phrase “Hail Christ” as white supremacist slogan.

In the Anti-Defamation League’s Glossary of Extremism under the term “83” it claims the term is “the numeric code for ‘Hail Christ’ referring to the 8th (H) and 3rd (C) letters of the alphabet. It originated with adherents of Christian Identity, a racist and antisemitic religious sect, but has since also spread to some other white supremacists who avow Christian beliefs. Others may use 1483, which pairs 83 with 14, a reference to the 14 words.”

The Glossary entry has been around since at least 2022 based on web archives. Nevertheless, it was recently brought back to public attention and rebuked.

Father Calvin Robinson stated, “The ADL is anti-Christ. They are a bigoted anti-Christian hate group and should be proscribed like any other extremist organisation. Hail Christ!”

Kangmin Lee wrote, “Hail Christ. Ave Christus Rex.”

In a subsequent post he added, “We don't care about your silly hate speech designations. It doesn't work anymore. We will hail Christ as King over this nation and over the universe.”

Another user wrote, “I'm a black Christian woman. You mean to tell me the ADL is trying to dictate that I can't praise Jesus by saying "hail Christ" if I feel like it. Not you or anyone else on earth will be able to tell me what I can or cannot say regarding my Lord Jesus so stop trying.”

Starquest: Space Pirates of Andromeda novelist John C. Wright posted, “Ave Christus Rex. BREAKING: The ADL declares being Catholic is antisemitic, being Christian is antisemitic, being patriotic is antisemitic, being civilized is antisemitic, supporting Israel is antisemitic. The only thing that is not antisemitic is the Deep State. Curious.”

Podcaster and Catholic author of Christian Patriot: 12 Ways to Create One Nation Under God Dr. Taylor Marshall wrote, “Hail Christ! And Hail Mary, while we are at it.”

Numerous others simply responded writing, “Hail Christ”

NEXT: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father Calvin Robinson On Bringing The Culture To Christ