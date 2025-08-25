Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 25

Some of us have long known that nothing good comes out of the ADL.

It is anti-American, anti-Christian, and pro-Luciferian.

And for speaking the truth? Jonathan Greenblattstein awards you 4 out of 5 stars of anti-semitisms.

Many would damn me to hell for even saying this. Who are they? I know my Savior.

Reply
Share
Teleros's avatar
Teleros
Aug 25

Anti-semitic? No no, it's *anti-Satanic*. Odd, why would you get the two confused like that, Mr Greenblatt?

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture