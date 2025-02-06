Actor Anthony Mackie recently explained why he does not believe that Sam Wilson should receive the super soldier serum that Steve Rogers received before he became Captain America.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film was asked if his character will ever get the super soldier serum.

Mackie responded, “I don’t think he will. I think if you look at Sam, Sam is every man’s Captain America. The idea of him just being a regular guy that’s been thrust into this position of leadership is something that we all can identify with, something that we all can relate to.”

“So I think it’s important for him not to get the serum because then that takes him out of the realm of the possibility of any of us being Captain America,” he added.

Ironically, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve Rogers is an individual who is repeatedly rejected from attempting to enlist and fight for his country. However, he is chosen to receive the super serum and become Captain America because of his character and his willingness to sacrifice himself for his fellow countrymen and his love for country.

The idea that receiving the serum somehow takes this attribute from the character is ridiculous.

No, what it does is it allows Steve Rogers aka Captain America a greater possibility of defending what is right and true against those who might have more power than him whether physically or politically. He can stand toe-to-toe to villains such as Red Skull and bring them to justice.

His character is showcased when he takes a beating from an angry moviegoer who wanted the theater to skip a news report about the war effort and tells him, “I can do this all day.”

In fact, later in the movie, when Red Skull asks him what makes him so special, he responds, “Nothing, I’m just a kid from Brooklyn.” Red Skull then begins pummeling him. After the beating he tells Red Skull, “I can do this all day.”

While Mackie’s claim about why Sam Wilson does not need the super soldier serum is ridiculous, the character does not need it. He obviously worked well as a soldier aiding the Avengers and Captain America as Falcon using advanced technology and his drone Redwing.

Furthermore, he does not need to be Captain America given he already is Falcon.

What do you make of Mackie’s reasoning as for why Sam Wilson does not need the super soldier serum?

