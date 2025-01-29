Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lila Jones's avatar
Lila Jones
Jan 30, 2025

Mackie defined some one who is not himself. He is a POS.

Reply
Share
I thought so's avatar
I thought so
Feb 23, 2025

Captain Reparations

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture