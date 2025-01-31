Actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film, addressed possible comparisons between Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk and President Donald Trump.

Esquire’s Brady Langmann brought up the potential comparison given Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk in the film, will also be the President of the United States in the movie.

Langmann wrote, “[Mackie] offers a similar cool treatment to the inevitable comparisons that will be drawn between the Red Hulk and President Trump.”

As for what Mackie told him, he said, “I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting. Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f*** out.”

“We could’ve made this motherf***er yellow and it would’ve been a problem,” he added.

Not only did Mackie address possible comparisons between Ford’s Red Hulk and President Donald Trump, but he also addresses the various reshoots the film has reportedly gone through.

He said, “Every movie that Marvel has made, every movie that DC has made—Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney—has done reshoots.”

Mackie made similar comments last March when he told Radio Times, “We shot the next film and now because we had this big strike, it kind of delayed everything. So now we’re going in to do our reshoots, which isn’t a big deal.”

He elaborated, “Every Marvel movie I’ve done has done between six weeks and three months of reshoots. It’s just how it works. All of these big budget superhero movies, all of them do reshoots. When we did Endgame, we did like three months of reshoots, so it’s always a thing where you shoot what you have, get it in the editing, you see what you got, then you come back, and you make it better. So it’s just the way the process works.”

“I mean, I’ve done, I guess, like eight Marvel movies now. And we’ve done reshoots on all of them. So we were going back in this summer, and seeing what we got and make it better,” he concluded.

However, in September, Tim Blake Nelson, who plays the Leader in the film, told The Hollywood Reporter he shot the entire film twice with the implication it was not your standard reshoots.

Nelson said, “Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it. I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer.”

Seth Rollins also revealed his entire part in the film was cut. He said, “I am not in the movie. I will say unequivocally I am not in the film. I do not want anybody to go to the film thinking, ‘Oh, I’m here to see Seth Rollins.’ There might be two people that would do that, but I don’t want those two people to waste their time.”

He reiterated, “I don’t want to misinform anybody. I don’t want to lead anybody astray. I am not in the film. It should be a good one. Marvel does a great job.”

As far as Mackie wanting people to chill out politics, it’s ironic coming from him given he recently claimed that Captain America should not represent America.

During a press appearance to promote the film, he said, “For me Captain America represents a lot of different things. And I don’t think the term 'America' should be one of those representations.”

He added, "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."

What do you make of Mackie’s comments?

