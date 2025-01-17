Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jan 18, 2025

I hate to hear that Diamond is going into Bankruptcy. It's not entirely their fault. They can only try to sell what other people make. Marvel has embraced the socialist agenda, and they are paying for it. Because nobody wants to buy Marvel's commie shit, Diamond gets caught in the middle.

Diamond isn't perfect, but they are getting payback for casting dispersions on smaller distributors, as well as crowdfunding.

I hate to see Comic books sitting on shelves, but with every artist and writer embracing the socialist agenda, they aren't selling, and I'm not buying.

