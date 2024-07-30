Another accuser came forward against Neil Gaiman after the Tortoise podcast broke two stories of sexual assault, leading many to wonder how many women might have been entangled with the embattled Sandman author over the years.

Even though the media has been largely silent about the Neil Gaiman allegations and Reddit has banned discussions of what might have occurred, social media is still teeming with new information as we learn more about the author’s reputation for preying upon young women, including students, fans and even his nanny. According to the Tortoise podcast, Gaiman’s former wife, Amanda Palmer, told the accuser that 13 other women had similar stories. One social media user said we have only reached “the tip of the iceberg.”

A new accuser came forward in light of the recent allegations, talking about her story on the Am I Broken: Survivor Stories podcast. In this episode, she details a long history where she claims she was manipulated as a young fan of Neil Gaiman’s perverse fantasies.

“It’s almost like I’ve been conditioned into listening to him instead of listening to my own instincts because I’ve been listening to him tell me stories since I was 11,” the woman said on the podcast.

She continued, “And then the same beautiful voice that was telling me those stories when I was a kid was telling me that I was save and that we were just friends and that he wasn’t a threat, and then n the end he told me it was entirely my fault. Even though my body was telling me an entirely different story, the opposite story, I ignored it, and I believe him because he’s the storyteller.”

The story she tells on the podcast is as follows:

She met Neil Gaiman at a book signing where he took her to the back, started reenacting his marriage ceremony with Amanda Palmer with her as a stand-in for the bride, put his hands on her shoulders, and kissed her on the cheek. Afterward, he brought her to an afterparty, where he got her drunk. He took her to the laundry room, told her a story that had never been told before to lure her into her sense of fandom, and then said his wife wanted him to come out of his shy, British shell. He asked her if she would do a “pretend kiss” to take a picture and send it back to her.

Later, she details they went into a car where it was packed, and she had to sit on his lap. She said he had an erection and tried to feel up her dress but couldn’t get under it. Afterward, they went back to his hotel, where he proceeded to start kissing her, including putting his tongue in her ear. She described the situation as gross, but she said she went with it because he was Neil Gaiman.

The story continues, with her spending months corresponding with him and going to different shows where Neil Gaiman would always keep it sexual and kiss her repeatedly. She claims she was worried that she would lose contact with the author if she said no, and so her desire to remain near him as a fan kept her where she was at.

At one point, she claims Neil Gaiman skyped her in the nude while allegedly changing clothes. She claims at this point, he told her to tell her boyfriend he’s “not a threat.”

As the relationship online progressed, he, at some point, promised her a job with Tori Amos, the famous singer. It never materialized.

Then, things came to a head at the Nashville stop of his next book tour. She didn’t want to go after a recent round of phone sex occurred where she claimed Neil Gaiman said things too disgusting for her to repeat, but she felt obligated as the ride of other girls who were attending.

Once there, she drank whiskey on his tour bus. He took her to the back of the bus, where there was a bed, and started kissing her. He got on top of her and kept trying to feel under her dress. He told her, “Kiss me like you mean it. Kiss me like you’ll never see me again.”

At some point, he realized she was not going to have sex with him, and he “flopped off.” He said, “I’m a very wealthy man, and I’m used to getting what I want.” He said, “I’m really sad because I think I’m going to have to let you go.”

For months, he tried to keep emailing her, asking if they were still “friends.”

The accuser said, “At one point, he said I kissed him first. I said no that’s not true, you kissed me first, ten minutes after meeting me. And then he brought his autism diagnosis into it as an explanation for why he wasn’t able to read my body language.”

While by itself, this story is just creepy behavior by the author and clearly nothing actionable in court, with the other stories involved, there appears to be a pattern to Neil Gaiman’s career. The matters keep getting worse for the Sandman author as more stories emerge.

What do you think of the new accuser’s story of Neil Gaiman? Leave a comment and let us know. Restack this post!