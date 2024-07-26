A new explosive video has surfaced accusing Chris Tyson, a co-host of the MrBeast YouTube channel, of predatory conduct, calling minors daddies and spamming them with porn. This is now the third set of allegations of predatory behavior by Chris Tyson towards minors. Fandom Pulse reported previously that a former employee of MrBeast came forward and released a shocking video, wherein he claimed that MrBeast is done if the truth of the Chris Tyson (aka Ava Kris Tyson) controversy is exposed.

In the video, the former employee said, “My name is Dawson. I worked at MrBeast from February to May of this year, 2024. Kris is the the tip of the iceberg, and when Jake the Viking says Mr Beast knew, yeah, Mr Beast knew. I heard many times that Ava Kris Tyson is a major liability, but they can't get rid of her because she's already threatened legal action, and she knows too much. And when all this information comes out about everything that she knew, everything other people know, I promise you on everything Mr Beast is done.”

Chris Tyson from Mrbeast made headlines two years ago, abandoned his family to become a transgender activist, and more recently became embroiled in controversy as a video came out exposing his relationship with a 13-15-year-old young boy with inappropriate texts and DMs from the content creator.

Then, another video emerged on X claiming to show extremely creepy Snapchat messages from 2019 between Chris Tyson and a 14-year-old boy. In the messages, Chris tells the boy he can give him anything he wants and says to the boy, “I love you.”

The latest allegations against Chris Tyson surfaced on the 24th of July when an X user going by the name of Nathan W posted on X: “Ava Kris Tyson from MrBeast preyed upon me when I was 15. This is my story:”

“Chris Tyson from MrBeast used me and manipulated me and did very inappropriate things with me while I was about 15 years old. I was actually friends with Lava GS at the time who is the main victim of Chris who everyone has been talking about these last few day, who claims he isn’t a victim but everyone knows that he is. And we all know that he probably got paid off. Not only that but he is also under an NDA from when he worked for MrBeast Gaming for two years and he tried to get to join MrBeast Gaming himself. Lava, he’s the one who actually sent me the contract and tried to get me to sign the NDA, at which point I ended our friendship because I knew they were just trying to silence me.

“Me and him were initially involved running Chris’ Discord server, helping him set up his Twitch Stream, and moderating them, as well as other technical back-end things that he needed help with. This Discord server that were part of had about ten people in it, most of them were minors, I’m not sure how they got in there other that me and Lava. Key won a giveaway, and Chris invited him after that. And Chris invited me after I saw one of his tweets asking for help setting up a Gears mod server for the ten million subscriber MrBeast video. This turned into us having lots of private conversations with Chris and playing video games with him for hours on end. Not only did we do a lot of unpaid word for him, that he promised he would pay us for, he would also frequently bring up sexual topics that was definitely not appropriate to bring up around fifteen/sixteen-year-olds. Especially with him being, I don’t know, like twenty/twenty-one-years old.

“He would even go as far as linking me several different “corn” [porn] and hentai videos throughout the time of me talking with him. Not only that, but there was an NSFW bot in his Discord server before he made it public, so when it was just a private server, his little circle of minors. He would use this NSFW bot to spam different “corn” [porn] images alongside all these fifteen-year-olds. He would also frequently call me dad and daddy as well as the others, which I guess we all kind of just took as a joke at the time. You have to think this is someone who we looked up to at the time we idolized, we thought was the coolest person in the world so they couldn’t really do any wrong in our eyes.

“But looking back, I was definitely uncomfortable at being called daddy by a twenty-year-old. Even just thinking about it now is just uncomfortable. This server later went public and became his official Discord server, but before it did, he had me and Lava spend multiple days scrubbing this Discord server clean of all the N-words he had said as well as deleting all the NSFW channels and making sure no one could see that he was spamming porn to minors. This story is so much bigger and runs so much deeper than any of you really realize.”

Nathan W then followed up with a video dropping receipts of Chris Tyson’s Discord, showing the problems. It was picked up by the Drama Alert channel, where it shows talk of locking down a pornography thread before the server goes public while Chris Tyson was fully aware that minors were in there. This was not a matter of jokes. He was exposing children to pornography intentionally.

In addition, the original victim, Lava, who first came out and told YouTuber Keemstar that it was just edgy jokes and there were no problems with the situation, has now recanted his original statements, saying, “After reading the original chat logs, stuff was inappropriate and wrong.”

With the new findings of confirmed pornography being sent to children, it looks far worse for Chris Tyson, who may now be liable to legal action.

With the new findings of confirmed pornography being sent to children, it looks far worse for Chris Tyson, who may now be liable to legal action.