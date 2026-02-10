Marvel’s Wonder Man appears to be another ratings disaster for Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company.

Data tracking company Luminate shared need data surrounding the watch time for the show and it revealed that in its first three days since it released all eight episodes on Disney+ it only managed to garner 135 million minutes watched.

However, in the subsequent week from January 30th through February 5th, which includes the weekend, it clocked in 414.6 million minutes viewed.

To put that in perspective, Nielsen reported that when Echo released in 2024 it was able to attract 731 million minutes watched in about six days.

That’s right Wonder Man performed worse than Echo. It only managed to bring in a total of 549.6 million minutes watched over 10 days compared to 731 million in six days for Echo.

Not only did Echo bring in more minutes watched in less time, but Wonder Man actually has a total of 52 minutes more total run time than Echo. Eight episodes of Wonder Man clock in at 267 minutes while the five episodes of Echo are only 215 minutes.

That means if you do a simple calculation where you divide total minutes watched by runtime, Wonder Man only brought in around 2 million viewers in its first 10 days while Echo did around 3.4 million in about six days. That’s a whopping 41% decline.

And to illustrate just how terrible this, the premiere episode of Loki, which debuted in 2021, managed to acquire 731 million minutes watched according to Nielsen. That’s right a single episode beat out the entirety of Wonder Man.

