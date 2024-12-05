Another alleged Mortal Kombat 1 insider claims that Warner Bros. is scrapping planned DLC for the game.

Originally, Mortal Kombat leaker FateUnknown shared on Reddit that the Khaos Reigns expansion sold poorly and Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios had chosen to scrap plans for future DLCs.

He wrote, “Kombat pack 3 and a second story expansion were planned. All canceled recently, no more characters after kombat pack 2. A kameo or two might make it since there has been work done on them but i dont know yet.”

As for why it was canceled, he wrote, “Khaos reigns sold poorly.”

Another alleged Mortal Kombat insider has shared that Warner Bros. and NetherRealm will not be making any “more content after Terminator.”

X user thetiny wrote, “Since my wording was confusing, here's an alternate way of explaining it: Fate and another Insider are saying KP3 is canceled but they both have a different DLC list. This means that someone at NRS is giving employees wrong information, so there's a chance KP3 is not canceled. We have 1 more insider left who hasn't spoken about this yet.”

“It's Joever. The final insider has reached put and said that she also heard that there's no more content after Terminator with a possibility of finishing what they originally had lined up since last year. Her KP3 list was also different. I have officially no hope left,” thetiny added.

The Khaos Reigns expansion was released back at the end of September and was criticized for gender swapping Cyrax and Sektor among other things.

When the expansion released, the game did see a slight bump in concurrent players hitting a peak of 5,323 in September. But it quickly came tumbling back down with the most recent 24-hour peak only hitting 2,224.

Warner Bros. Discovery did recently admit that its games revenue declined 31% “primarily driven by the better performance of the prior year slate, mainly Mortal Kombat 1, compared to the current year slate.”

Given Mortal Kombat 1 released in September 2023 and the expansion released at the end of September this year, it’s a high possibility that many of the people who purchased the base game last year did not purchase the expansion leading to the massive decline in revenue.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav did commit to the Mortal Kombat franchise during the company’s most recent earnings call while also acknowledging that it is “substantially underperforming.”

He added, “We have four strong and profitable game franchises with loyal, global fans: Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC, in particular, Batman. We are focusing our development efforts on those core franchises, with proven studios to improve our success ratio.”

What do you make of this second insider indicating that Warner Bros. is scrapping plans to produce more content for Mortal Kombat 1?

