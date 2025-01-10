Lucasfilm continues to rack up failure after failure with the latest being that its latest Star Wars live-action Disney+ series failed to chart on Nielsen’s Top Streaming charts in its first two weeks.

The series did not show up on Nielsen’s Top 10 Original Streaming chart for the week of December 2 to December 8th, the week that Skeleton Crew had its two-week premiere.

The worst performing show in the Top 10 was The Great British Baking Show at 382 million minutes meaning that Skeleton Crew performed worse than it.

The show seemingly did not perform any better in its second week. Like its first week, the show did not chart in the Top 10.

However, the worst performing show in the Top 10 had a lot less minutes viewed. A.P. Bio only had 306 million minutes viewed.

The show not charting on Nielsen’s chart is not surprising given it did not chart on the Luminate ratings that were released back in December.

In its first week, which, again, had a two-episode premiere, it performed worse than Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, which was the 10th performing show and only brought in 332.3 million minutes viewed.

In its second week, the show failed to breach the top 10 again. And again, it was best by The Day of the Jackal, which retained its 10th place spot.

However, it posted even lower numbers than the previous week with just 288.9 million minutes watched.

It’s now clear that the show performed even worse than Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, which was canceled after its first season due to poor viewership.

Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman was asked by Vulture’s Josef Adalian, “The Acolyte had many strong reviews and did well in the ratings its first week out, but you ultimately opted against a second season. Why didn’t you move forward?”

Bergman responded, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

The Acolyte brought in 210 million minutes watched according to Luminate in its first week when it had its two-episode premiere back at the beginning of June. That was good enough for 9th on Luminate’s chart for the week.

However, that number increased in the show’s second week to 380.5 million minutes watched. It vaulted the show to sixth on Luminate’s chart.

Looking at Nielsen’s data, it reported that The Acolyte’s two-episode premiere attracted 488 million minutes watched.

In its second week, Nielsen reported the show had 370 million minutes watched.

Skeleton Crew appears to be the least viewed live-action Star Wars series. Looking back past The Acolyte, Ahsoka had a two-episode premiere of 829 million minutes watched.

The Mandalorian Season 3 also debuted in 2023. It had a single episode premiere of 823 million minutes.

In May 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi had a two-episode premiere that racked up 958 million minutes viewed.

Andor had a three-episode premiere in September 2022 that brought in only 624 million minutes viewed.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere back in October 2020 racked up 1.030 billion minutes viewed.

What do you make of Skeleton Crew’s poor viewership?

