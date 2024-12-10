The two-episode premiere for the latest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, failed to chart on the latest Luminate Top 10 chart.

Luminate released their top 10 Streaming Originals: Television chart via Variety and Skeleton Crew is nowhere to be seen.

As can be seen below, the lowest show on the chart is The Day of the Jackal, which brought in 332.3 million minutes for the week of November 29 through December 5th. That means that Skeleton Crew had even less watch time.

It’s unclear if Skeleton Crew performed worse than The Acolyte. Luminate reported that The Acolyte’s two episode premiere only garnered 210 million minutes watched when it debuted back in June.

The Acolyte did see its minutes watched increase to 380.5 million in its second week.

The fact that Skeleton Crew did not even chart is a very bad sign for The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm and shows that everything the company has done to Star Wars over the past decade has significantly eroded the Star Wars brand and fanbase. They have turned people off rather than drawn them in.

To elucidate this point further, Ahsoka, which released back in August 2023, garnered a total of 829 million minutes watched for its two-episode premiere, according to Nielsen.

In fact, it’s possible it’s even worse than Andor, which had a three-episode premiere on September 21, 2022 and brought in 624 million minutes viewed.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere in 2023 brought in 823 million minutes viewed with a single episode.

If you go back to May 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi had a two-episode premiere that racked up 958 million minutes viewed.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere back in October 2020 racked up 1.030 billion minutes viewed.

To put this in perspective, In 2020, The Walt Disney Company reported that it only had a total of 73.7 million subscribers to Disney+.

In its most recent quarterly report published in November, the company revealed it had 174 million Disney+ Core and Hulu subscriptions with more than 120 million Disney+ Core paid subscribers.

In fact, it had 56 million Disney+ subscribers in the United States and Canada alone.

That means despite substantially growing its subscriber base, the people subscribing to the service are not watching Star Wars. They are finding other things to watch on Disney+ over Star Wars.

What do you make of Skeleton Crew failing to chart?

