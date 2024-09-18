Fandom Pulse

Kevin
Sep 18, 2024

Even if they make some changes, I'll trust them to accurately tell Bible stories just as much I trust a vegan's opinion on how a steak is cooked.

JDM85
Sep 18, 2024

....there WAS a very cool superhero-esque book in the 90s called Archangels, well-drawn and cool drama about angels in body armor [no robes, no wings, but SWORDS!] vs. demons, just behind the vision of the humans they were trying to protect. They could go that route, but if they've got folks like Antos at the wheel, it's gonna hit the ditch. These people CANNOT stop putting their leftist politics into the books they produce, and they'll goof this up as well.

