Festival at San Francisco Pride 2019. Photo Credit: Gregory Varnum, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Anheuser Busch, Comcast, wine maker La Crema, and Diageo, the parent company of Smirnoff and Guinness, dumped their support of San Francisco Pride.

Susan Ford, the Executive Director of San Francisco Pride, told SFGATE she was “very disappointed” in these corporate sponsors pulling out and said it “was abnormal” to see them all do it without any back-and-forth conversations. According to Ford, these companies typically funded the event to the tune of $300,000.

She elaborated, “I just interpreted that companies are making decisions that at this time it’s not good to be sponsoring Pride. I think in this political environment that they thought that was a risky decision. But that’s just me reading the tea leaves. I think for a long-term sponsor not to sponsor us, they are responding to what we are.”

She would tell Fox affiliate KTVU, “I'm very concerned. Obviously, there's pressure from the federal government.”

“The tone has changed in this country,” she added. “Businesses already hedge their bets, and I think people who, this isn't their hard core value of their corporation, maybe they're rethinking their investment.”

La Crema did give a statement to KTVU on why it pulled its sponsorship, “While we did inform them that we wouldn’t be able to activate like we did the past few years and have our larger pop-up tasting room there more due to logistical reasons, but it was still our hope to partner and be part of the event in some capacity."

La Crema spokesman Janel Lubanksi also told SFGATE, “We’re not stepping away from our support of the LGBTQ+ community.” It also shared it was still supporting the promotion of disordered and degenerate lifestyles at Sonoma Pride, Windsor Pride, and Palm Springs Pride.

It is a good thing that these companies have pulled out of the event. The promotion of disordered lifestyles is wrong. Furthermore, the event is known to have numerous individuals walking around the city in the nude exposing themselves to anyone who might be passing by including children.

According to the Christian Post, the event also promotes prostitution as well as the objectively evil gender ideology.

