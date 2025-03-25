Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch Light, and other beers will no longer sponsor the St. Louis PrideFest after having previously sponsored it for 30 years.

According to KDSK Anheuser-Busch is not the only corporation to pull their sponsorship from the obscene event. The outlet reports “other sponsors have already reduced their contributions.” With Anheuser-Busch ending their sponsorship and these other sponsors also ending or at the very least reducing their contributions organizers are now “scrambling for funds.”

In fact, the degenerate event is short “more than $150,000” compared to 2024’s sponsorship.

The organization’s president Marty Zunig stated, “While we are deeply disappointed that Anheuser-Busch has chosen to step away from supporting PrideFest this year, we remain hopeful that the community will step up where they have stepped down.”

This is not the only obscene so-called Pride event that Anheuser-Busch has cut ties with. It was reported the company also pulled funding from San Francisco Pride earlier this month.

While this is a good step for Anheuser-Busch to take, they should go one step further and begin campaigning for these events to be done away with and even outlawed given they oppose the promotion of the common good and in fact promoting disordered lifestyles and acts that “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Furthermore, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger and Archbishop Angelo Amato noted, “The common good requires that laws recognize, promote and protect marriage as the basis of the family, the primary unit of society. Legal recognition of homosexual unions or placing them on the same level as marriage would mean not only the approval of deviant behaviour, with the consequence of making it a model in present-day society, but would also obscure basic values which belong to the common inheritance of humanity.”

What do you make of Anheuser-Busch ending funding for St. Louis PrideFest?

