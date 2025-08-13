France's Angoulême Festival, one of the world's most important comics events, is embroiled in its biggest controversy yet as over 2,300 professional creators threaten to boycott the 2026 edition over management practices and alleged misconduct.

The crisis exploded in January when French newspaper Humanité published explosive allegations against festival director Franck Bondoux and his company 9e Art+. The article cited employee burnout, nepotism involving Bondoux's daughter Johanna, growing commercialization, and most damaging of all, the mishandling of an alleged rape of a contractor at the 2024 festival.

Bondoux's response at a heated February press conference only made things worse. Rather than addressing the concerns, he appeared to engage in victim-blaming regarding the assault allegation, further inflaming an already volatile situation.

The Angoulême Festival attracts over 250,000 visitors annually to a small French city, making it larger than any comics event except Japan's Comiket and Italy's Lucca. The late-January event spans the medieval city center with massive publisher pavilions, professional exhibitions, and an international rights marketplace where publishing deals worth millions get negotiated.

Major publishing groups quickly condemned the situation. The Alternative Publishers Syndicate issued an open letter on January 27, followed by the National Publishers Syndicate the next day. During the festival itself, Alternative Publishers Syndicate members staged silent protests at their booths.

The backlash intensified in April when the Syndicat des Travailleur.euses Artistes-Auteurs and campaign group MeTooBD launched a petition demanding Bondoux's removal. The signatory list reads like a who's who of international comics: Chris Ware, Art Spiegelman, Alison Bechdel, Joe Sacco, and Emil Ferris all signed on.

Perhaps most embarrassing was the signature of Fabcaro, current writer of the Asterix series. When the creator behind France's biggest-selling comic franchise joins a boycott, that sends a clear message about industry sentiment.

The petition stated: "For several months now, we, professionals in the comic book industry, authors, and other workers in the field, have been calling on the Angoulême International Comics Festival Association (FIBD) to address the harmful nature of its contract with the company 9e Art+, which has been in place for nearly twenty years."

Bondoux has run the festival since 2006 through his company 9e Art+, brought in originally for sports marketing expertise rather than comics knowledge. His background includes time at International Sport and Leisure, a Swiss company that collapsed in 2001 amid FIFA corruption scandals.

The timing wasn't coincidental. Bondoux's contract was up for renewal this year, and without action by May, it would automatically extend to 2036. Critics feared he was maneuvering to take full control of the festival from its founding non-profit organization.

Under pressure, the Association FIBD announced an open call for new management proposals with an October 17 deadline. Bondoux claims he'll retire after 2027, though skeptics doubt his commitment to stepping down.

The crisis threatens more than just one festival. Angoulême serves as a cultural institution that has shaped the city's identity, hosting art schools, animation studios, and a dedicated comics museum. Its collapse would devastate not just the comics industry but an entire regional economy.

What do you think about the management crisis threatening Europe's most important comics festival?

Join my comics Substack for some great superhero reading to fight back against the mainstream industry: