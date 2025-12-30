Only one more day before the end of 2025! Fandom Pulse has been operating at full strength for about a year and a month now, and we’re very glad to have you here as readers.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.