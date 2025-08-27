Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 27

Gosh how I hate that message of "moderation."

"You must balance the good with the bad."

This nihilistic idiocy pervades society and culture. How about we have good and we VANQUISH bad instead of "balancing" it?

I don't want ANY bad. How about that? A bullet to the head "in moderation?" Let your children be raped "in moderation?" Murder in moderation? Let's balance some child trafficking. Let's balance some cannibalism.

What this does is force people to make room for Satan. This is not good. "Balancing" is destructive.

twb
Aug 28

Not a bad film, in my opinion. The adult actors were pretty good, the child actors were very good. Kid-safe - no nudity or swearing I can recall, and the monsters are about as scary as that kind of art can be, but no actual blood or even on-screen injuries beyond bruises and scrapes. They set up a number of horror-movie tropes, but either leave them in off-screen implication or pull them back; hardly even any actual jump-scares.

