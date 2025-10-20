Angel Studios shared a new trailer for its film Disciples in the Moonlight which became available to stream on the Angel App on October 16th.

The film follows 7 individuals from Indiana as they evangelize across the United States to underground churches after the federal government outlawed the Bible and replaced it with government-approved one.

The film stars Brett Varvel (County Rescue, American Underdog), Todd Terry (Unbreakable Boy, Breaking Bad), Jason Coviello (Juror #2), Micah Lynn Hanson (Divine Influencer, A Match Made at Christmas), Josh Strychalski (Out of Babel), Stephanie Parker (Lifemark), and Myles Clohessy (Christmas Vs. the Walters). Varvel also directed with Strychalski writing the screenplay.

“Telling this story has been a labor of love, and a cry from my heart,” says Brett Varvel. “I have called this movie my love letter to the church of Jesus Christ; to awaken us all to live boldly for the Word of God and the Testimony of Jesus Christ. Making Disciples in the Moonlight was an act of faith, and having it land exclusively on Angel means we have a trusted home where its message can resonate with viewers who share that vision. I’m eager to see how audiences respond and I hope it ignites deeper conversation and commitment.”

After the overwhelming support the film received from the Angel Guild, we are thrilled to welcome Disciples in the Moonlight to the Angel family,” said David Fischer, Director of Acquisitions & Business Affairs at Angel. “This is more than entertainment—it’s a bold, timely story that speaks deeply to our mission of uplifting values-rooted voices. To offer this film exclusively on our platform is a privilege. Audiences will be engaged, challenged, and inspired when it becomes available October 16.”

