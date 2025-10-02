Fandom Pulse

SK
SK
Oct 2

This is something that Naturalists just can't comprehend. They assume that naturalism explains everything, to the exclusion of any supernatural possibility. When something supernatural does happen, they have a quiver of philosophical arrows that end with, "Well, she just imagined it that way." or "Well, he's just lying for fame/profit." These two final arguments are not falsifiable; so, the Naturalist skeptic eventually falls back on logical dishonesty. *They have a belief that no amount of evidence can ever dissuade them from.* That makes their assumption of 100% naturalism religious and even fanatical, not logical or reasonable.

Laran Mithras
Oct 2

Great! A studio of hope. America needs this more than all Hollywood could produce.

