Angel Studios released a new music video titled “Follow The Light” for its upcoming animated film David that arrives in theaters around Christmas.

In a press release Angel Studios announced it had acquired the film alongside its five-part television from the same creator and production company of its Young David series, 2521 Entertainment and director Phil Cunningham.

The film is described as “a larger-than-life animated feature film about one of the most fascinating characters ever to live. The movie tells the biblical story of David, a warrior, poet, shepherd, and eventual king. While David is best known as the underdog who courageously slayed Goliath, DAVID digs deeper into this colorful character who led and inspired an entire nation of believers.”

“It is often said that you end up living the movie you are making, and this could not be more true of making the David animated feature film, and it’s a testimony to God’s goodness that we can bring this beautiful film to the world,” said Director Phil Cunningham. “A vision that began over 30 years ago has required immense sacrifice, faith, bravery, and commitment from many to bring it to completion, and we have arrived at this moment. I’m grateful to 2521 Entertainment and Angel for their partnership to acquire and distribute the franchise. David dared to take off Saul’s armour and go to battle with just a slingshot. Angel has proven time and again that it is a leader and willing to take on the biggest challenges.”

2521 Entertainment co-founder and Chief Creative Officer David L. Hunt noted, “DAVID is one of those rare movies that will build meaningful, lasting family memories and connections. And there are few things in life more valuable than that.”

Angel Studios co-founder and CEO Neal Harmon also added, “DAVID is the largest audience-funded film in history. “We’re thrilled to partner with 2521 Entertainment to acquire DAVID, enabling us to deliver the holiday theatrical release this film deserves and exhibitors have long anticipated. At a time when the world is craving hope, David’s unyielding courage and faith remind us all to stand tall, and I am profoundly grateful for the miracle of this moment.”

The film will arrive in theaters on December 19, 2025.

