Angel Studios released the first trailer for its upcoming third season of The Wingfeather Saga.

The third season continues to allow audiences to explore the world of Aerwiar as the Wingfeather family faces its greatest challenge yet. Janner alongside his friend Maraly trek across the Stony Mountains and toward the frozen Ice Prairies as they are pursued by all kinds of monsters and things better left in the shadows.

While Janner and Maraly set off on their journey, Kalmar is betrayed, captured, and imprisoned in the dungeons of the Phoob Islands.

“The series expands now into an epic scope, with battles and consequences that will change the Wingfeather family forever.” says J. Chris Wall, EP/Showrunner of The Wingfeather Saga and co-founder of Shining Isle Productions. “Fans have waited for this journey to the Ice Prairies and I’m so thrilled with the visual and emotional heights that our talented team has reached. With a new full Unreal Engine animation pipeline, our ambitious visual scope has been realized!”

The animated series is based on Andrew Peterson’s bestselling fantasy novels and has raised more than $7 million in crowdfunding from fans to produce.

