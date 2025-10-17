Fandom Pulse

Guitar Man
Oct 26

My little sister really likes The Wingfeather Saga series on Angel Studios. I am excited for the series to continue and am glad that they have not compromised in the slightest. My Dad is letting our Disney+ subscription lapse due to, as my Dad puts it, the fact that there is family friendly content with a sewer line attached to the side, the sewer line being Hulu. Whenever my sister wants to watch something, my Dad says "Anything on Angel."

