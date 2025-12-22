Angel Studios’ David broke the company’s record for its highest grossing 3-day opening weekend besting Sound of Freedom.

In a press release, Angel Studios revealed the film grossed $22 million at the domestic box office besting its The King of Kings release earlier this year, which grossed $19 million and Sound of Freedom, which did $19.6 million back in 2023.

Additionally, Angel Studios is touting the film as the “highest-grossing faith-based animated theatrical opening of all-time.” While this is technically true if you do not factor in inflation, Prince of Egypt, which grossed $14.5 million back in 1998 would be around $28.8 million if inflation is factored in.

As for why the film did so well, Angel Studios Head of Theatrical Brandon Purdie shared, “Families are searching for values-driven films that honor hope, and our Angel Guild members embraced DAVID from the very beginning.”

He added, “We greatly value the support of our outstanding exhibitors and look forward to a robust, extended theatrical run as this popular animated musical continues to warm hearts and inspire families this Christmas.”

On top of the strong box office performance, the film has gotten solid audience reactions. The movie has an A Cinema Score.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 98% on its Popcornmeter, which was previously called its Audience Score.

It currently has a 7.2 on IMDb albeit the unweighted mean is 8.4.

NEXT: Hollywood’s Ongoing Identity Crisis