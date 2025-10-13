Angel Studios and Wonder Project debuted their first trailer for Young Washington.

The film follows the early life of George Washington, the first President of the United States of America. Specifically it will follow Washington as a 22-year-old after he makes a mistake that triggers the French and Indian War.

“With this teaser trailer, audiences are getting their first real look at the scale, emotion, and power of Young Washington,” says Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution and Brand Development at Angel. “It captures the tension, courage, and humanity of a leader whose formative story has rarely been told on screen. We’re honored to bring this epic to theaters for America’s 250th anniversary and thrilled to see audiences already engaging and securing their seats to experience Young Washington on the biggest screens possible.”

Young Washington stars William Franklyn-Miller (Dongji Rescue, Medici), Mary-Louise Parker (The Institute, Weeds), Kelsey Grammer (Cheers, Fraiser), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes), and Ben Kingsley (Ghandi, Schindler’s List). The film is directed by Jon Erwin (American Underdog, House of David), and is written by Erwin, Tom Provost (Under Suspicion), and Diederik van Hoogstraten.

The film arrives in theaters on July 3, 2026 during the celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday.

