Angel Studios and Wonder Project revealed a first look at their upcoming film Young Washington as well as announcing additional casting and the fact that the film has gone into production.

First, as can be seen above, the companies shared an image of William Franklyn-Miller as the young George Washington. Second, they shared that the film has begun production and principal photography will take place in Ireland as well as in Virginia. Washington’s home of Mount Vernon is located just outside of Washington D.C. in Virginia.

Finally, they announced that Mary-Louise Parker will play Mary Washington who is described as “George's strong willed mother, who must navigate her own fiercely independent sense of self preservation while trying to protect her son from disappointment.”

Also joining the cast is Mia Rodgers who play Sally Cary described as “the charming beauty of the Virginia gentry who first sees the potential in young George, but is torn between her romantic feelings and the demands of her social class.”

They are also joined by Jonno Davies who will play James Mackay. His character is described as “the perfectly condescending British officer who comes with reinforcements on the eve of Washington’s first big battle, only to remind George of everything he is not.”

These three join the previously announced cast that includes Sir Ben Kingsley (Robert Dinwiddie), Andy Serkis (General Edward Braddock), Joel David Smallbone (William Fairfax), Kelsey Grammer (Lord Fairfax), and the aforementioned Franklyn-Miller. Also part of the cast is Leo Hanna as Christopher Gist, Angus Castle-Doughty and Fearghal Geraghty as brothers David and Henry Frisk, Nicholas Antoniou as Tucker Bowman, Ryan Begay as Tanacharison the Half King, John Foss as Lawrence Washington, Michael Benz as Thomas Gage, Martijn Lakemeier as Jacob Van Braam and Clement Toyon as Joseph Coulon de Jumonville.

The film’s official synopsis states, “Young Washington chronicles the origins of America’s first president. After making a mistake that triggers the French and Indian War, an ambitious 22-year-old George Washington must face his failures and find the courage to become the leader that will forge a nation.”

Director Jon Erwin shared, “George Washington’s early years is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time. The trials he faced shaped the man who would lead a nation, and so much of that journey remains largely untold. Bringing this powerful story to life with such an extraordinary cast is a dream come true.”

Erwin produces the film as well alongside Chip Diggins. Joining them is 10 Ton Productions’ Benton Crane and 2521 Entertainment’s Tyler Zacharia. Angel Studios is distributing the film. The film was written by Erwin, Tom Provost and Diederik Hoogstraten.

The film is expected to arrive in theaters on Independence Day to coincide with the 250th anniversary of America.

