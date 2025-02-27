Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 28, 2025

There's a whole librum of unexplored Tolkien Works. Why are we stuck on Gollum?

I would like to see a well-researched and honestly done Beren and Tinuviel, Feanor and the Silmarils, or the Story of Earindil or Gil-Galad.

cribbage
Feb 27, 2025

there is of course a big market for well done lotr, but who really wants to deep dive more into gollum? the trilogy did a very thorough examination of the character - what more is there to him? It's serkis' baby and cash machine, but who else really is saying lets get to know gollum better? young Aragorn would be way more interesting and entertaining.

