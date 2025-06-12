Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jun 12, 2025

Blech.

The language used "investigating," and "fresh and new perspective," among others, reeks of woke social lecturing.

What's next? Orc immigration to the Shire with the concurrent rise in murder, trafficking, and genocide is "strength in our diversity?"

Steve Larbig
Jun 12, 2025

Whenever I hear someone is creating "something that’s fresh and new and a different approach" of a beloved book and characters, my instinct is to run the other way.

As Hano Solo said, "I've got a bad feeling about this".

