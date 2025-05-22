Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 22, 2025

His boring show also failed.

Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
May 22, 2025

Makes me consider watching Andor. He seems to have an understanding far deeper than the typical “cargo cult” Hollywood type.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture