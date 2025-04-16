Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in Lucasfilm and Disney+’s Andor series, promoted the show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live by claiming that having the Force depends on “who you voted for.”

Almost immediately after being introduced on the show, Kimmel questioned Luna on what his thoughts on the Gulf of America are. Kimmel said, “Are you gusy also not calling it the Gulf of America or is that just us?”

Luna responded, “I mean who can take that seriously, come on. That’s ridiculous.”

From there, Kimmel pressed, “But there are a lot of things, I’m sure, that are being taken very seriously back home right now.”

Luna responded, “We feel worried and sad. Not just the Mexican community here, but the Latino community and the fear for deportation and family separation. It’s just too sad to see what’s happening.”

Kimmel then claimed, “I didn’t mean to lead you to a sad thing, but it’s worth saying.”

Interestingly, Luna then questioned Kimmel who he voted for. Kimmel responded with a question, “Who do you think I voted for?”

At the end of the segment, it was redirected back to politics by Luna. Kimmel asked if the Force spreads to others or if it is limited to him.

Luna responded, “It depends. It depends who you voted for.”

What do you make of Luna’s comments?

