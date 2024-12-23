Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Dec 27, 2024

Ask yourself this. You and the wife/kids want to see a movie and the choices are Disney's Mufasa or Sonic 3. Which of the 2 movies has the greater risk of being anything from disappointing to including content you wish your kids had never seen or heard?

Disney has destroyed it's brand, it's image. It is no longer trusted by most families. I'm surprised it made what it has.

Disney and especially Bob Iger thoroughly deserve this.

Reply
Share
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Dec 23, 2024

So you are telling me a "Live Action" Prequel to Lion King "Live Action", which both are just CGI Animation of Real Life Animals, somehow bombed?

Who ever could have seen this coming................

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture