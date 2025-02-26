Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Facts Notwishes's avatar
Facts Notwishes
Feb 27, 2025

The destruction of Star Wars began on Lucas’s watch, with the terrible 2nd trilogy. But Kathleen Kennedy sealed its fate with her commie bs becoming more important than strong storytelling. Rogue One was a notable exception, proving Disney knew how to make a good Star Wars story.

Why does Disney still employ Kathleen Kennedy and pervert James Gunn? It’s a sick studio, out of ideas, destroying the best ideas of the past with politicized garbage.

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
Feb 26, 2025

I still believe it’ll happen. At least I’m optimistic it will.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture