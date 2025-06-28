Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 28, 2025

Well, it might not be a popular opinion, but it sounds like a good thing.

Although Zon is under a tidal wave deluge of new authors and fake books, the strategies for overcoming the launch being buried are just as fake. Coordinating a belly-flop splash with a manufactured sales push and ARCs to get a boost of exposure is about as fake as AI to me.

On the other end of the spectrum, Zon has removed the ability to provide email addresses in the author's bio. If an author has one in there, don't edit your bio!

Authors need to engage readers via a different method than "visibility" and should rather more communicate with followers. Tougher to generate, but cleaner.

Could the system be better? Oh, without a doubt.

Reply
Share
Sam Ursu's avatar
Sam Ursu
Jun 29, 2025

Repeat after me: Amazon is evil

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture