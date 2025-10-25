Fandom Pulse

SK
Oct 27

"Amazon is a creativity landlord" is the most insightful thing I've read in a long time.

NeverForget1776
Oct 30

THIS is the danger of consolidation, of allowing corporations to grow to large. Yes there are benefits to the rest of from faster technological advancement to cheaper prices but in exchange for that we give up a lot of choice and we enable corporations to become too big to fail and to acquire enough power that they can start influencing governance. I am very much a free market pro-Capitalist type but I fear that anything not kept in check, not kept in balance can lead to disastrous outcomes even Capitalism. Once a company has grown to where it can purchase government protection and or favoritism you no longer have a free market and its only a matter of time before thru consolidation these monsters will consume everything and one day you end up with an Amazon where due to its market share it can force BS like this onto the rest of us.

