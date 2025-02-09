Travis Corcoran is a libertarian science fiction writer who just signed up with the Baen Books spinoff Ark Press, and he woke up this week to find that Amazon had terminated his account, taking away his ability to sell his current books.

Known in sci-fi circles as Morlock P, Travis J.I. Corcoran spends most of his time in the political realm as a New Hampshire state representative. However, he’s written several libertarian sci-fi novels to high acclaim and created a homesteading guide on Kickstarter that raised nearly $100,000.

His novel The Powers Of The Earth earned The Prometheus Award in 2018 for best novel. The award is given by The Libertarian Futurist Society to promote libertarian concepts in science fiction.

Corcoran was named as one of the starting authors for Ark Press, where the publishers said in an interview he would be writing an allegory of the Texas War of Independence from a futuristic perspective of Mars breaking away from China. The original announcement listed Corcoran alongside Larry Correia, causing a stir in the community as many saw talent being peeled away from Baen Books. Ark Press is said to be funded by Peter Thiel’s investment group, making them an immediate heavy hitter in sci-fi publishing.

Amazon likes to play hijinx with authors; however, Corcoran found out this week that Amazon has decided to terminate his account.

He received an email saying,

Hello,

We have terminated your KDP account because we found that it’s related to an account that we previously terminated. As stated in our Terms and Conditions, if we terminate your KDP account, you are not allowed to open a new KDP account.

As part of the account termination process:

- You can no longer have access to your KDP Account, Bookshelf, or Reports. - We have removed your published books from the Amazon Store. - You are not eligible to receive any outstanding royalties. - You are not allowed to open a new KDP account.

For more information, view our Terms and conditions: https://kdp.amazon.com/terms-and-conditions

If you have any questions or believe your account was terminated in error, please reply to this email. To help us respond quickly, please send a single email.

Regards,

Amazon KDP.

When he attempts to log in, he finds his account is terminated. His book pages are also gone, showing up with an error message on Amazon.

He posted to X, letting readers know he’s appealed, saying, “Have appealed, ofc. I've never had another KDP account, and I've never had an account terminated. Any of my followers work at Amazon who can provide a back channel? If so, please DM.”

His fans speculated that Amazon was being malicious due to politics, which happens all too often in these spaces. However, Corcoran states that he believes it’s simply a glitch on Amazon, posting, “Possible, but also potentially just a glitch. Some weird IP addr mapping failure, or a database sharding hiccup, or ...Computers are tricky. Even more so when you turn them on.”

Fandom Pulse reached out to Corcoran for comment when this occurred, but he has not responded as of this writing.

What do you think of Amazon terminating Travis J.I. Corcaran’s account and taking down his books? Leave a comment and let us know.

