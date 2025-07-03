Fandom Pulse

StorytellingRon
Jul 3

We used to have a Biblical Church foundation to our creatives. They'd make things knowing Bible stories, knowing God, knowing Christ. Even the atheists understood the moral framework and their audience. They understood beauty versus the vile.

Today it is full blown pagan & perverse. It is nihilism, selfish, reprobate. Why not????

SK
Jul 3

A character used to be an individual drawn from an ideological group. An optimist could become a pessimist if her worldview was shattered. There's a lot of potential internal drama there. Now a character is drawn from an unalterable group. A "black woman in America" is not going to change; ergo, there is no potential internal drama. She cannot experience character growth, only superficial external conflicts like car chases and snarky conversations. Those get boring fast.

