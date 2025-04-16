Amazon MGM Studios announced it was scrapping two spin-offs from its expensive streaming series Citadel from Anthony and Joe Russo.

Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders announced that Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will not get second seasons, but will instead see their stories incorporated into the upcoming second season of Citadel.

He said, “Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel.”

“While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet. With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026,” he added.

These cancellations come less than a month after Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reported that Amazon MGM Studios put plans for other Citadel spinoffs in locations like Mexico on hold.

They also come in the wake of Jennifer Salke exiting the company at the end of March. The show was Salke’s idea according to Vanity Fair’s Rebecca Ford, who reported back in 2023, “Salke imagined an action spy show that was the first-ever global TV series, with a main show and then local offshoots around the world, starring local talent.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jones affirmed this saying when she first heard Salke’s idea “it kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.”

A report from Variety’s Michael Schneider claimed that Citadel may “have turned the tide against Salke” and led to her exit among other things such as a shakeup around James Bond and possible creative differences between Salke and Barbara Broccoli.

In fact, Citadel had a very large budget with one report claiming it cost upwards of $235 million for the first season due to reshoots, differing visions, and crew defections.

And it does not appear that the show had a strong return on its investment as these spinoffs shows are being canceled and planned spinoffs are put on hold. One has to wonder if the show will be canceled following the release of its second season in 2026.

What do you make of Amazon MGM Studios shutting down these shows?

