Amazon MGM Studios have reportedly gained full control of James Bond as long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are stepping back, but still remaining co-owners.

According to a report from Alex Ritman at Variety, “Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights. The three parties will remain co-owners of the iconic franchise but Amazon MGM will have creative control.”

Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and MGM Studios stated, “Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment. We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.”

He added, “We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Wilson also commented, “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli also stated, “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Amazon acquired MGM including James Bond back in 2021. The company shared in a press release at the time, “Amazon and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.”

Mike Hopkins noted James Bond was part of that catalog in the press release, “MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films—12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons—as well as 17,000 TV shows—including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings—that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.”

Amazon taking full creative control of James Bond comes in the wake of No Time to Die only grossing $758.9 million at the global box office worse than both Skyfall and Spectre without factoring in inflation. Skyfall grossed $1.1 billion and Spectre grossed $879 million.

It also performed worse than another Daniel Craig film when factoring for inflation. Casino Royale grossed $594.4 million in 2006. That’s approximately $798.9 million in 2021.

It did perform marginally better than Quantum of Solace which grossed $591.6 million in 2008, which was about $744.6 million in 2021. However, if you look at ticket sales, No Time to Die only sold 15.8 million domestically while Quantum of Solace sold 23 million.

What do you make of Amazon gaining creative control of James Bond?

