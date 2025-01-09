Chuck Dixon has had success with his Levon Cade novels for a long time, and now he gets to see them made into a feature film with Jason Statham playing the character in A Working Man.

Levon Cade is a twelve book novel series by Chuck Dixon featuring a bad ass vigilante character ripe for a movie franchise. It’s been in development from Sylvester Stallone for some time, but it’s finally hitting the big screen on March 28th, 2024.

The film is directed by David Ayer from Amazon MGM Studios with the rest of the cast being Michael Peña, David Harbour, Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan and Eve Mauro.

The studio dropped a trailer for the film on Thursday, showing off three minutes of action similar to The Beekeeper in tone. “This isn’t just some kidnapping,” Levon Cade says. “This is human trafficking.”

The books have been a success for author Chuck Dixon who posted to X with the trailer saying, “So this is what it's like to have your trailer drop.”

One fan asked Dixon what he thought of them changing the title to his book series to the film version of A Working Man, to which Dixon Responded, “They got my name right on the check.”

The books are still available on Amazon as a 12-book series with the first Levon Cade novel being titled A Vigilante Justice. It has a 4.4 star rating with nearly 700 reviews already.

What do you think of the trailer for Chuck Dixon’s Levon Cade movie with Jason Statham, A Working Man? Leave a comment and let us know.

