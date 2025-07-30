Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly developing a Wolfenstein television show based off of the video game series of the same name.

While plot details are not known at this point, the show’s official logline states, “The story of killing Nazis is evergreen.”

The video game series began with Muse Software’s Castle Wolfenstein back in 1981. It was a stealth-action game that put you in the role of a captured World War II soldier who is about to be tortured by the Nazis in the dungeons of Castle Wolfenstein. You acquire a pistol and ten bullets and must not only escape the prison but locate the war plans for Operation Rheingold.

The series has evolved over the years with the most recent entry Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a first-person shooter, releasing in 2019. It follows the twin daughters of the series’ primary protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz, Jess and Sophe as they join the Global Resistance against the Nazis following the Second American Revolution, and seek out their missing father.

The series typically sees the Nazis performing ever more evil experiments and engaging in the occult in an attempt to defeat their enemies.

The TV series is being created by Patrick Somerville. Specifically, he’s the writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series. Somerville’s past credits include Made for Love, Station Eleven, Maniac, and The Leftovers.

Sommerville also criticized Lucasfilm for its recent Star Wars films describing its new films and stories as part of a “now-mediocre canon” while praising Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson’s idea for a Star Wars film that never came to fruition.

Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham are also executive producing the series via Kilter Films. James Altman of Keyframe Films and Jerk Gustafsson from MachineGames are also executive producers.

Are you interested in a Wolfenstein series?

