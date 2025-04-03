Amazon MGM Studios head of Film, Streaming, and Theatrical Courtenay Valenti revealed that the company is already moving forward with a new James Bond installment.

Valenti made an appearance at CinemaCon where she revealed that producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are in London and have begun work on creating a new James Bond installment.

Valenti said, “We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character, while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.”

“They are both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership,” she added. “Thank you, Amy and David!”

This comes in the wake of Amazon MGM Studios gaining full creative control of James Bond from former producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson with the creation of a new joint venture to house the James Bond IP. As part of this new joint venture, Broccoli and Wilson will still remain co-owners, but Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control.

Back in February, Head of Prime Video and MGM Studios Mike Hopkins revealed, “Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment. We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.”

He added, “We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Wilson also commented, “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli also stated, “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

It has been reported this latest deal cost Amazon “close to a billion dollars.” This deal came four years after Amazon acquired MGM including James Bond in 2021 as well as four years after the last Bond film, No Time to Die that starred Daniel Craig as 007.

It is unclear what kind of plans Pascal and Heyman have for James Bond. A report at the beginning of March from Benjamin Svetkey at The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Amazon had plans for a TV show based on Moneypenny, a CIA spin-off show about Felix Leiter, and even a possible female 007.

What expectations do you have for this new James Bond installment from Pascal, Heyman, and Amazon MGM Studios?

